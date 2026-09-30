Pradeep Purnekar Murder: 'Bullet Meant For Me Could Hit You', Sena UBT Leader's Son Reveals Father's Premotion Of Possible Attack On Family

Pradeep Purnekar Murder: 'Bullet Meant For Me Could Hit You', Sena UBT Leader's Son Reveals Father's Advice After He Warned About Conspiracy Against Him |

Thane: The son of slain Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar claimed that his father had been warned about a possible conspiracy against him days before he was shot dead outside his office in Thane's Manpada area. Police have detained two suspects in connection with the murder and are searching for three to four more accused. The motive remains unclear, police said.

Purnekar's Son Claims Father Was Warned

Speaking to the media, Purnekar's son Ram Purnekar claimed that he had noticed Rajendra Shinde and some of the people who later emerged as suspects standing together in the area a few days before the murder. He said they appeared startled after seeing him. According to Ram, an unidentified person had later approached him and asked whether he was Pradeep Purnekar's son.

Ram said he told his father about the incident and specifically mentioned Rajendra Shinde's name, while warning him that 'some planning' appeared to be underway. He claimed that his father then cautioned him not to step out of the house after 10 pm, saying, "Otherwise, the bullet meant for me could hit you." Ram's allegations have been reported by Marathi media publications, including ESakal.

Purnekar Family Names Ex-Thane Mayor, Her Husband

The Purnekar family has also alleged the involvement of former Thane mayor and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Meenakshi Shinde and her husband Rajendra Shinde in the alleged conspiracy. These are allegations by the family and have not been established by the police. Police have said that the motive behind the killing is yet to be determined.

Purnekar, the Thane division head of Shiv Sena (UBT), was allegedly attacked by unidentified assailants near his office on Tuesday night. Police said two rounds were fired at him and he was also assaulted. He was rushed to a hospital but died during treatment.

Following the attack, teams from the Kapurbawdi police station and the Crime Branch launched a search for the attackers. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to trace the movements of the assailants, who were reportedly wearing masks and arrived on a two-wheeler.

2 Suspects Held After Brutal Killing

DCP Prashant Kadam said two suspects had been detained so far, while efforts were underway to apprehend another three to four accused. He said teams from the Kapurbawdi police station and Crime Branch were conducting the investigation, adding that the exact motive behind the attack had not yet been established.

Ram Purnekar has appealed to Maharashtra's Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister for justice for his father, saying that Pradeep Purnekar had worked for justice throughout his life.

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