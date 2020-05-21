Powerloom units violate lockdown order in Bhiwandi

Despite Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) warning powerloom units in the area to not resume operations till further orders, some units were found to be violating the order on Wednesday. Bhandari compound, Padmanagar and Narpoli areas were found violating the order and once it came in notice, few hours later all these units closed.

Bhiwandi is a hub of powerloom units and dying units. Powerloom units were resumed in hidden manners.

Commissioner Pravin Ashtikar from (BNCMC) said, "The powerloom units must wait for further orders from the authorities and if any units will be operations during the lockdown then they will face action".

The government has not permitted industries in red zones to resume operations and restart of industrial units so far during the fourth phase of lockdown.