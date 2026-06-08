Powerful Solar Storm Set To Hit Earth, Will Mumbai Witness The Rare Aurora Display? |

Mumbai: A powerful solar eruption is sending a massive cloud of plasma and magnetic energy towards Earth, potentially triggering a severe geomagnetic storm that could produce a rare aurora display that will be witnessed by multiple across the globe.

According to a report by Loksatta, the United States Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued a G3-class severe geomagnetic storm warning as the solar material is expected to reach Earth today. Experts say the event could not only affect satellite operations and GPS services but may also create conditions favourable for auroras to be seen at lower latitudes than usual.

The solar activity originated from Active Region 4461 on the Sun's surface, where an M1.8-class solar flare erupted. The flare was accompanied by the ejection of a dense core filament, a large structure of magnetised plasma that is now travelling towards Earth.

Although the incoming plasma cloud will not directly strike the planet due to the protection provided by Earth's magnetosphere, its interaction with the magnetic field can trigger geomagnetic disturbances, reported Loksatta. Such storms are known to occasionally interfere with satellite communications, navigation systems and radio signals.

The most visually striking effect of the storm could be the appearance of auroras, colourful ribbons of green, purple and red light that form when charged solar particles collide with gases in Earth's upper atmosphere.

While auroras are typically seen in regions closer to the poles, experts say a stronger-than-expected geomagnetic storm could increase the chances of the phenomenon being visible from parts of northern India. However, visibility will depend on the storm's final intensity, weather conditions and local light pollution levels.

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The highest chances of witnessing the spectacle remain in North America, Central Europe, New Zealand and southern Australia. Nevertheless, skywatchers in Mumbai are closely monitoring the event, hoping for a rare opportunity to witness the celestial phenomenon.

Space weather agencies continue to track the approaching solar storm and its potential impact as it nears Earth.

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