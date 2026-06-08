Mumbai: Shocking Footage Reveals How The Fatal BEST Bus Crash Near Dadar’s Plaza Cinema Unfolded - WATCH |

Mumbai: CCTV footage of the BEST bus accident that occurred near Plaza Cinema has surfaced online, providing a clearer picture of the moments leading up to the fatal crash. The videos, which are now circulating on social media, show the bus apparently losing control while negotiating a right turn at high speed before ploughing into multiple vehicles on the road.

One of the CCTV clips captures the bus swerving uncontrollably while taking the turn, appearing to veer off its intended path. A second video shows the bus crashing into several vehicles, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

The footage recorded at the time of the accident shows the bus first colliding with two two-wheelers before crashing into a car and a taxi. Three other persons sustained serious injuries in the incident.

According to information received, the BEST bus allegedly went out of control near Plaza Cinema and collided with an Activa scooter, an electric bike, a taxi, a Maruti Baleno and an electric car before finally crashing. Visuals from the scene shared online showed an overturned taxi and a severely damaged motorcycle lying on the road, indicating the force of the collision.

The bus reportedly also struck barricades placed near an ongoing construction site along the roadside before crashing into an excavation truck. The impact was so intense that part of the truck reportedly pierced through the front windshield of the bus.

According to Assistant Medical Officer (AMO) Dr Randhir of Sion Hospital, a total of four injured persons were brought to the hospital following the accident. An unidentified male, estimated to be between 22 and 25 years of age, was declared dead on arrival. Another injured person, identified as Rishabh Gupta, aged approximately 25 to 30 years, sustained a serious head injury and remains in critical condition.

Among the other injured, Satish Waghambare (48), a BEST inspector, suffered injuries to his chest and hip, while Mahesh Doiphode (50) sustained injuries to his left shoulder along with blunt trauma injuries.

The bus driver has been taken into custody by the police. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash and whether factors such as speeding, mechanical failure or driver error contributed to the incident.

Further investigation is underway.

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