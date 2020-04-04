Power sector faces major challenge to maintain grid safety in wake of PM Modi's call to switch off lights on April 5

Mumbai: The power sector, which is struggling to cope with the rapidly diminishing demand due to the economic downturn and the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, faces a major challenge to maintain grid safety in the wake of Prime Minister’s call to switch off lights for 9 minutes on April 5.

About 20,000 mw of power demand is expected to vanish in one time block of 15 minutes. The demand will start diminishing from 8.50 pm and complete demand will be restored latest by 9.20 pm.

Since most of power will be from thermal generators, the rampdown and ramp-up is a difficult task. Power Minister RK Singh held a marathon meeting to discuss various measures to ensure grid discipline, while the State-run Power System Operation Corporation held a series of meetings through video conferencing with the regional load dispatch centre to discuss the action plan.

Furthermore, the state load dispatch centres worked out their respective strategies to handle the situation. The Maharashtra State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) has estimated that there will be a dip in power demand by 1,500 mw while the Uttar Pradesh State Load Dispatch Centre predicted a fall of 3,000 mw.

They have said that the reduction in load may cause a high voltage surge and therefore suggested that all generating stations must be ready to generate power in such a manner that the reactive power is absorbed to the limiting value of their capability curve.