9 Baje 9 Minute: Why Modi's plan is giving the power industry a headache

On Friday morning Prime Minister Modi asked India to come together at 9:00 pm on Sunday for 9 minutes. Not in a literal sense of course, what with there being an ongoing pandemic in the country. This was a move aimed as fostering a spirit of unity and solidarity amid the nation-wide lockdown.

However, what the Prime Minister may not have immediately thought about is the repercussions of this move on India’s power sector. With most offices shut and people closeted in their homes, it is not a major stretch of imagination to assume that the sector is already feeling the differences. Now, even if a third of the country follows the Prime Minister’s directive, there will be a sudden lull in demand.

And while nine minutes may not seem like a long time, keep in mind that this is a country with 1.3 billion people within it. And if the response to the Prime Minister’s previous call for action was any indication, one can safely surmise that the total number of participants will be in the millions.

According to a Moneycontrol report, power companies are utilising the time until Sunday 9 pm to prepare for the nine minutes.

“It's like suddenly putting a brake of a car in motion, or suddenly pushing the accelerator to the floor...it is difficult to predict how the car will exactly behave,” the publication quotes a senior power firm execute as saying.