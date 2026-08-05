'Potholes Need Plants Now’': Vasai Resident’s Unique Protest Highlights Dangerous Roads & Civic Neglect After Heavy Rains | Representative image

Vasai: Roads across the Vasai-Virar region have been left in a severely damaged condition following the heavy rainfall in July, with large potholes developing at several locations. As rainwater fills these potholes, motorists are often unable to spot them, leading to a rise in road accidents, particularly involving two-wheelers.

To draw the authorities' attention to the issue, a local resident from Nandan village in Satpala staged a unique protest by placing potted plants inside the potholes on the road.

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The protest took place on the Arnala–Vasai State Highway within the Satpala Gram Panchayat limits, where the road near Nandan village has developed several deep potholes. Local resident Robert Correia alleged that the road deteriorated because roadside drains were not cleaned on time by the Gram Panchayat. During the heavy rains, the drains overflowed, causing waterlogging that further damaged the road.

Correia said that two to three two-wheeler riders had met with accidents over the past two days after failing to notice the water-filled potholes. He also expressed disappointment that despite repeated complaints, the Public Works Department (PWD) has not carried out urgent repairs. According to him, authorities have only offered assurances without taking any concrete action.

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He urged the administration to undertake a permanent solution instead of temporary patchwork repairs. Until then, he said, the potted plants have been placed inside the potholes to alert motorists and help prevent further accidents while also highlighting the poor condition of the road.

Roads across the Vasai-Virar region have been left in a severely damaged condition following the heavy rainfall in July, with large potholes developing at several locations. As rainwater fills these potholes, motorists are often unable to spot them, leading to a rise in road accidents, particularly involving two-wheelers.

To draw the authorities' attention to the issue, a local resident from Nandan village in Satpala staged a unique protest by placing potted plants inside the potholes on the road.

The protest took place on the Arnala–Vasai State Highway within the Satpala Gram Panchayat limits, where the road near Nandan village has developed several deep potholes. Local resident Robert Correia alleged that the road deteriorated because roadside drains were not cleaned on time by the Gram Panchayat. During the heavy rains, the drains overflowed, causing waterlogging that further damaged the road.

Correia said that two to three two-wheeler riders had met with accidents over the past two days after failing to notice the water-filled potholes. He also expressed disappointment that despite repeated complaints, the Public Works Department (PWD) has not carried out urgent repairs. According to him, authorities have only offered assurances without taking any concrete action.

He urged the administration to undertake a permanent solution instead of temporary patchwork repairs. Until then, he said, the potted plants have been placed inside the potholes to alert motorists and help prevent further accidents while also highlighting the poor condition of the road.