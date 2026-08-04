Nashik: Police Crack Down On Rowdy Youths In Trimbakeshwar Amid Monsoon Rush |

Trimbakeshwar: Police took strict action, including the use of lathis, against youths who were creating a ruckus under the guise of monsoon tourism in the Trimbakeshwar-Pahine area. A video of the incident is currently going viral on social media.

According to reports, a group of unruly youths were creating a disturbance in the area while under the influence of alcohol. They also attempted to harass women. Upon receiving this information, the police acted immediately and brought the rowdy group under control.

This police action has brought relief to tourists and local residents. However, there is a strong demand from both tourists and locals for the deployment of additional police security in the Trimbakeshwar area. With the influx of tourists during the monsoon season, many feel that enhanced security measures are necessary to curb such incidents.

The police stated that strict action will continue to be taken to curb such hooliganism. Citizens have been urged to immediately report such incidents to the police.