Nashik: Probe Sought Into Alleged NAFED-NCCF Onion Procurement Irregularities | Sourced

Nashik: Serious allegations of irregularities have surfaced in the onion procurement and storage process being carried out through NAFED and NCCF. A complaint submitted to the District Collector by the Chhava organisation has sought a detailed investigation into the alleged purchase of substandard onions, irregularities in weighing procedures, double weight slips, suspected fake billing, transactions through middlemen, and possible misuse of government funds.



The Centre's onion procurement scheme is intended to ensure remunerative prices for farmers, stabilise market rates, and make onions available to consumers at reasonable prices. However, the complaint alleges that serious irregularities are taking place in the implementation of the scheme at certain procurement centres.



According to the complaint, rotten, moisture-damaged, and storage-unfit onions are allegedly being procured and stocked. It also alleges that onions purchased at very low prices from Madhya Pradesh are being accepted under the government procurement process. The complainant has expressed concern that a significant portion of the stored onions may become unfit for sale when released into the market.



Allegation of Double Weighing

The complaint also raises concerns over irregularities in the weighing process. It alleges that the same vehicle carrying onions is weighed twice, with two separate weight slips being generated. Although the consignment is unloaded only once, records allegedly show two separate deliveries, enabling multiple bills to be submitted to the concerned agencies.



The complainant has demanded verification of digital weighbridge records, CCTV footage, weighment slips, vehicle entry-exit registers, and billing documents at the procurement centres.



Alleged Misuse of Farmers' Names

The complaint further alleges that instead of procuring onions directly from farmers, transactions are being routed through brokers or middlemen. Even where Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs/FPCs) are involved, it is claimed that former operators or intermediaries continue to control the transactions.

It is also alleged that purchases are shown in the names of farmers, who receive only 1–2% commission, while the remaining amount is allegedly taken back. The complainant has therefore sought physical verification by contacting the farmers whose names appear in procurement records.



Demand for Forensic Audit

A demand has been made for an independent forensic audit of the entire onion procurement process. The audit should examine procurement records, invoices, weighment slips, vehicle details, payments made to farmers' bank accounts, CCTV footage, and the financial records of the concerned institutions.

The complaint also seeks an independent quality assessment of the stored onions by an expert committee to determine the actual quantity that remains fit for sale.



Call for Action Against Those Responsible

The complainant has urged authorities to investigate whether officials, employees, middlemen, weighbridge operators, or others were involved in any collusion. If any wrongdoing is established, strict criminal as well as departmental action should be taken, and any financial loss caused to the government should be recovered from those found responsible.