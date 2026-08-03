Nashik: Congress Protests Pothole Crisis, Demands Murder Charges Against Officials Over Road Accident Deaths |

Nashik: Accidents have increased in the city because roads were dug up without proper planning—ostensibly for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela leaving them riddled with potholes. Protesting against this situation, the Nashik City Congress Committee, led by President Nilesh Khaire, staged a vigorous demonstration at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan at 10:00 AM. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Vice-President Sharad Aher was also present on the occasion.

Nilesh Khaire sharply criticised the municipal administration and the ruling parties. He stated, "The Municipal Commissioner, Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and Standing Committee Chairman have formed their own respective factions. They have neglected their responsibilities toward the citizens of Nashik, remaining preoccupied with awarding contracts while eyeing the ₹25,000 crore fund allocated for the Kumbh Mela. This protest aims to jolt them into action." He alleged that the actual death toll from accidents caused by potholes exceeds one hundred, whereas the administration is reporting figures for only five deaths.

During the protest, slogans such as "Shame on the municipal administration," "Officials: stop the CORRUPTION now," "Contractors: stop the CORRUPTION now," and "Shame on those indulging in commission-seeking" were raised. Subsequently, a memorandum was submitted to the Municipal Commissioner.

Three Key Demands in the Memorandum

1) Immediately repair the potholes on roads within the Nashik Municipal Corporation limits to provide relief to citizens.

2) The compensation announced for citizens who lost their lives in accidents caused by potholes is grossly inadequate; it should be increased to a substantial amount. The Municipal Corporation and State Government should provide assistance to ensure the injured receive immediate medical aid.

3) Register serious criminal cases, such as murder charges, against the officials and contractors responsible for the accidents and deaths caused by potholes. The statement clarified that if the potholes are not repaired immediately, the Congress party will launch more intense protests against the municipal administration.

Leaders and Activists Present

A large number of office-bearers and activists were present on this occasion, including Ulhas Satbhai, Women's Wing President Swati Jadhav, Uddhav Pawar, Dnyaneshwar Kale, Jayesh Pokale, Abhijit Raut, Bharat Patil, Zakir Attar, Bhalchandra Patil, Sudesh More, Gaurav Sonar, Datta Sonawane, Vrinda Shere, Julie D'Souza, Mira Sable, Nuri Appa, Anita Kharade, Sandeep Wagh, Adv. Sagar Vahule, Shrikant Shere, Vilas Nikumbh, Mushtaq Qureshi, Santosh Thakur, Arun Donde, Ramkisan Chavan, Ashok Shendge, Isak Qureshi, Mohan Shinde, Gokul Rao, Somnath Mohite, Santosh Kasture, Shankar Jadhav, Yogesh Gangurde, Makarand Jadhav, Rajendra Mahale, Sanjay Patil, Javed Pathan, Harshvardhan Kapadnis, and Gorakh Salve.

As citizens are distressed by the potholes in the city, the Congress party has demanded immediate action from the administration.