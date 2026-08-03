Nashik: Industrial Associations Warn Of Mass Agitation Over Pothole-Ridden Roads, Demand Concrete Infrastructure |

Nashik: In the wake of the deteriorating condition of roads in industrial estates across the district, including Ambad and Satpur, and the tragic death of industrialist Nilesh Kotkar due to a pothole-related accident, a joint meeting of presidents of various industrial associations was held at the office of the Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association (AIMA). The associations warned that if the issue of industrial infrastructure is not addressed immediately, they will launch a large-scale public agitation.



AIMA President Rajendra Pansare stated that despite industrialists paying all taxes on time, basic infrastructure such as roads, streetlights, and other essential civic amenities in the Ambad and Satpur industrial estates continues to be neglected. He described the situation as extremely serious and urged the administration to take immediate action.



Ramesh Vaishya, President of NICE, expressed strong dissatisfaction that even after more than four decades, the Ambad and Satpur industrial estates still lack quality roads, proper street lighting, and underground drainage systems.



The representatives of all associations paid tribute to industrialist Nilesh Kotkar, whose recent death caused by a pothole shocked the entire industrial community. They stressed that immediate and concrete measures must be taken to prevent such tragedies in the future.



The meeting unanimously demanded that the roads in the Ambad and Satpur industrial estates, which are beyond repair, should be reconstructed as durable cement-concrete roads. Ashish Nahar, President of NIMA, informed that a joint meeting with Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam, the Municipal Commissioner, MIDC regional officials, and other senior authorities is expected to be held within the next two days.



The associations also passed a unanimous resolution warning that if the concerned authorities fail to respond after this meeting, all industrial organisations in the district will unite to launch a massive public movement. S.K. Nair, President of CIMA, highlighted the poor condition of roads in the Sinnar Industrial Estate and demanded their immediate improvement.



Concluding the meeting, AIMA General Secretary Sanjay Mahajan appealed to all industrial associations to jointly prepare a comprehensive infrastructure development plan for Ambad, Satpur, and nearby industrial estates and pursue it in a coordinated manner.



The meeting was attended by Sunita Phalgune, North Maharashtra Vice President of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Nikhil Tapadiya of Laghu Udyog Bharati, Patankar, and office-bearers and representatives from various industrial associations.