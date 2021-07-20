Porn films case: Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra sent to two days of police custody

Celebrity businessman Raj Kundra, arrested in pornographic videos racket, has been sent to two days of police custody. On Tuesday the Mumbai crime branch produced him before the Esplanade court along with one Ryan Torpe also an accused in the case. While arresting Kundra the Mumbai police called him 'key conspirator'.

While demanding his remand the Mumbai police claimed before the court that Kundra was a part of the racket and they have found his involvement. They also said that Umesh Kamat, 35 who was earlier arrested in the racket in February for allegedly uploading the pornographic videos was Kundra's former PA. The videos were uploaded on applications such as Hotshot.

The Mumbai police also claimed that WhatsApp groups had been created for discussion, response and payment received through Hotshot and Kundra was the group admin. On the group there had been discussing took place about piracy issue of the videos, said police in the court. The application was later sold to Kundra's relative said police

Due to its contents, the applications had been removed from the Google Play store, said Mumbai police before the court.

Kundra's advocate on the side said that there was no need to arrest his client and requested the court not to grant any police custody, he also said that before arresting Kundra police did not issue a notice under CrPC 41 and 41a which was mandatory.

in February the Property Cell raided a bungalow in Madh, Malvani, while they were allegedly shooting a porn film.



The racket was involved in recording pornographic videos of newcomers on the pretext of promising them roles in a web series. Days after the racket was busted, the crime branch had arrested actor and model Gehena Vasisth, 35 and Kamat.



According to the police, Vasisth runs a production house and records and sends pornographic videos to Kamat, who then uploads these videos on porn sites using foreign IP addresses. The videos were allegedly uploaded on mobile apps in the UK such as Eightshots, Nuefliks and HotHit.