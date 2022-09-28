Police nabs two for killing a man near Mankhurd Railway station

The Mankhud police have arrested two for allegedly killing a 22-year-old man. The police had started an investigation after finding the dead body near Mankhurd Railway Station during the daytime on Monday, and on the basis of call data record (CDR) and CCTV footage, they trapped Farhan Khan and Maslushdin Shaikh.

According to the police, they followed an alert from the main control room where a bystander informed them about a body lying on a road adjacent to the railway station. An official from Mankhurd police station said, "The police reached the spot immediately after being alerted and took the body to Rajawadi Hospital, but the man was declared dead upon arrival."

After scanning through the deceased’s items in possession, the police identified him as Imran Zuber Sayyed through his identity card. His sister was contacted, to whom the body was handed over. "The body had brutal injuries in the chest area and back." A sharp knife was used to attack the deceased, with the probable intent to kill," said the officer.

After handing over the body, the police began the technical investigation by acquiring call data records (CDR) from where the crime occurred. Using the CCTV footage from the place, one accused was traced and located.

Farhan Mohammad Khan (21), a resident of Sewree, was arrested by the police on Tuesday. He confessed the crime and informed them about his accomplice, identified as Maslushdin Shaikh (18), a Govandi resident.

According to senior police inspector Mahadevi Koli of Mankhurd police, the two accused and the deceased knew each other for a long time. Keeping a past incident in mind that happened outside Farhan’s shop where they had argued over a petty issue, the two accused decided to attack Imran. This happened on Sunday, September 25, a day before the crime.

"They fought over petty issues, and keeping that in mind, they committed the crime. Both of them were under the influence of drugs when the incident happened, "said Koli."

The police have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against the two accused.