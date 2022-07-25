Navi Mumbai: Police arrest 22-year-old from Malegaon, rescue minor girl

Photo: Representative Image

The Panvel Taluka police arrested a 22-year-old man from Malegaon and rescued a minor girl. The accused had allegedly kidnapped the girl by luring her to marry her.

Police said that they arrested the accused based only on CCTV footage they got from different places. The arrested accused has been identified as Babul Dilai Swagrihi, a native of Siporiya in Assam.

On July 9 evening, the family of the minor girl approached the Panvel taluka police and registered a case of kidnapping after the minor girl went missing from Khairane village in Panvel taluka.

The police checked the CCTV footage of the Panvel and Taloja areas and through that identified the accused.

Under the guidance of Ravindra Daundkar, a senior police inspector from Panvel Taluka police station, a team was formed that checked CCTV footage and with technical help, they traced the accused in Ratnagiri.

A police team was sent to Ratnagiri, but by the time police reached chasing the accused, he had fled the spot after getting to know that the police were searching for him.

Senior inspector Daundkar said that they came to know the accused Swagirhi was working in a beef and fisheries processing unit, and they suspected that he might have fled to Malegaon where there is a large number of such units. "We checked all the units and found that he was working at a fire export and import company in Malegaon," said the police officer.

The police nabbed the accused from Malegaon on July 24 and brought him to Navi Mumbai rescuing the 14-year-old minor girl.