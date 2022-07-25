Mumbai: 10-year jail for robber who sexually assaulted child at knifepoint

Photo: Representative Image

A special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Monday sentenced a man to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor at knifepoint before robbing her home, while he was out on bail in another robbery case.

The incident took place in September 2018. The mother of the child had stated in her complaint that she had gone grocery shopping, leaving her 11-year-old daughter at home as she was watching TV. She said her sister called her on the phone and informed her that the child’s hands have been tied up by someone and the home has been robbed. Later, her daughter revealed that the man had poured oil over her body and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint.

The child said the man entered the home by asking where her parents were. She told him her father had gone to work and mother to the market. He had then forcibly entered the home and latched the door. She raised an alarm and he had removed her top and stuffed it into her mouth. He then showed her a knife and tied her hands with a nearby dupatta, before sexually assaulting her. He had then asked her where the money was and had fled with cash and ornaments worth Rs 54,000.

The court also recommended the case to the District Legal Services Authority for compensation to the child under the victim compensation scheme.