34,403 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours
Updated on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 03:46 PM IST

Police nab 23-year-old cannabis pedlar from Thane's Mumbra

The accused has been identified as Manav. He is a resident of Kalyan, Thane. The seized cannabis is worth Rs. 4,55,000 in the international market.
Police arrests drug pedlar | Photo: ANI

Thane: A 23-year-old man was arrested on Friday in the Mumbra area of Thane for allegedly possessing over 1 kg of cannabis, as per Thane Police.

The accused has been identified as Manav. He is a resident of Kalyan, Thane. The seized cannabis is worth Rs. 4,55,000 in the international market.

He was caught by police near the Kaleskar Hospital in Mumbra. A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

Probe into the matter is underway, the police said. Further details are awaited.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 03:46 PM IST
