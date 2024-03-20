Pod Taxi In Mumbai: Here Is How Travel In BKC Set To Revolutionalise |

Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) is set to undergo a transformative change with the approval of an Automated Rapid Transit Transport System, commonly known as the Pod Taxi. This innovative system, estimated at Rs 1,016.38 crores, will revolutionise transportation along the Bandra-Kurla railway route, spanning 8.80 kilometres and will have 38 stations.

The decision to greenlight this ambitious project comes in response to the escalating traffic congestion within BKC, home to over 4 lakh workers and officers, alongside an equal number of visitors. The Pod Taxi, operating at a maximum speed of 40 km per hour, aims to provide a convenient mode of travel for commuters between Bandra and Kurla railway stations and within the BKC area. Each pod, accommodating up to 6 passengers comfortably, is designed to enhance connectivity and reduce travel time.

Implemented on a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) basis, the project includes the establishment of a 5000-square-meter depot within BKC. This initiative marks a major milestone in addressing the transportation needs of the region while elevating the global stature of BKC.

The tender process for appointing an independent engineer organisation for project execution is expected to commence soon, marking the onset of a new era in urban transportation for Mumbai.

India's First Pod Taxi To Come Up In Noida

But Mumbai is not the first city to get pod taxi, Uttar Pradesh is poised to introduce India's first pod taxi service, connecting Noida International Airport (Jewar Airport) to Film City. The 14.6 km long track project is currently in planning phase, with the selection of the project's developer expected by the year-end. The elevated track, parallel to a 100-meter-wide road, will link the airport to Film City, facilitating access to industrial areas.

Initially, the pod is anticipated to transport 700 passengers per hour, with express and regular pod services available. The project, estimated at approximately Rs 641.53 crore, is slated for completion within three years. The fare is set at just Rs 10 per person, with the option for extension subject to authority approval.

Upon the conclusion of the tender submission deadline, the technical tender will be opened, followed by financial bids for successful companies. The chosen developer will oversee the construction and operation of the pod taxi project.

Pod Taxi: A Hit Outside India

Pod taxi systems, also known as Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) systems, have gained traction in various countries as a promising solution to urban transportation challenges. These innovative systems consist of small automated vehicles, or pods, travelling on elevated tracks, offering on-demand, point-to-point transportation for passengers.

One notable example of a successful pod taxi system is found in Masdar City of Abu Dhabi, where the Masdar Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) system has been operational since 2010. This fully automated network of electric pod cars provides convenient and eco-friendly transportation within the sustainable city.

Another pod taxi project is the Heathrow Airport pod system in London, United Kingdom. This system connects Terminal 5 with the airport's business car park, offering passengers a quick and efficient means of intra-airport transportation.

In China, the city of Zhuzhou launched a futuristic pod taxi system in 2017. The sky rail transit, also known as Autonomous Rail Rapid Transit (ART), utilizes trackless electric vehicles that navigate through urban environments without the need for tracks.