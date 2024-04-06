 PMLA Case: Builder & Film Financier Late Yusuf Lakdawala’s Lonavala Property Attached By ED
Builder and film financier Yusuf Lakdawala, 76 was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case died inside Arthur Road Jail in September 2021 suffering from multiple ailments.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
Enforcement Directorate |

Mumbai: ED, Mumbai has attached assets worth of Rs. 1.81 Crore (approx.) in the form of immovable properties in Maval, Lonavala in the case of Yusuf Mohammed Lakdawala & others under the provisions of PMLA on Saturday.

article-image

Lakdawala had petitioned the Bombay high court for urgent release on bail on medical grounds. His counsel Abhinav Chandrachud had argued that his cancer had metastasized and he should be allowed to go home and receive treatment at a hospital of his choice but ED had opposed the plea.

