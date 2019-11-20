PMC crisis: Congress leaders meet Governor

Mumbai: A delegation of leaders of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) led by city unit president Eknath Gaikwad met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday.
The delegation requested the Governor to put forth their request and concern to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to take a sympathetic view towards the 16 lakh account holders of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) whose accounts were frozen earlier on September by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
In a press release statement issued by MRCC, it demanded the authorities to arrest all the directors of PMC and RBI auditors who overlooked the scam for 11 years.
The delegation also demanded immediate revival package for the depositors from the finance ministry. The MRCC asked the governor to request to RBI for allowing withdrawal of money from fixed deposit accounts and current accounts.
As every depositor is going through a financial crunch, the delegation have requested to increase the withdrawal limit to Rs 2 lakh per month in savings account and Rs 5 lakh per month in current account.
