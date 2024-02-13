PM Narendra Modi's Maharashtra Visit Postponed, Uncertainty Looms Over Inauguration Of Coastal Road & Other Projects

Coastal Road | Representative photo/FPJ

Mumbai: The much anticipated visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mumbai, Satara and Pune, scheduled for February 19, has been abruptly postponed. The tour, which was set to coincide with the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, also included the prestigious Shiv Samman award for the Prime Minister.

The initially planned stops included the PM’s visit to the historic Shivneri Fort in Pune, followed by a trip to Aandhali dam in Satara. Another significant event planned during the visit was the jalpuja ceremony, symbolising the discharge of water from the Jihe Katapur Yojana, dedicated to the PM’s Guru Laxmanrao Inamdar. Key political figures such as MP Udayanraje Bhosale and Madha MP Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar were to accompany him on the tour.

Projects Awaiting Inauguration:

In Mumbai, the postponement has left the BMC and MMRDA authorities scrambling to adjust plans. Among the flagship projects awaiting inauguration was the first phase of the coastal road, the groundbreaking ceremony for the twin tunnels of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR), the integrated trial runs for phase 1 of the Metro-3 corridor, and a women’s financial assistance scheme. Now the fate of these projects are in a limbo.

Plans for the Thane-Borivali twin tunnels, intended to alleviate congestion on Ghodbunder Road, also remain uncertain. Similarly, finalising the opening hours of the coastal road’s Worli-Marine Drive arm is also mired in uncertainty despite civic chief IS Chahal’s preparations and announcements.

Uncertainty Looms:

While BJP leaders remain hopeful for a rescheduled visit by the end of February, the lack of confirmation from official channels leaves the public awaiting further updates. With significant projects and ceremonies hanging in the balance, stakeholders and the public alike remain uncertain about the future timeline for these crucial initiatives.