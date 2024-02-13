 PM Narendra Modi's Maharashtra Visit Postponed, Uncertainty Looms Over Inauguration Of Coastal Road & Other Projects
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPM Narendra Modi's Maharashtra Visit Postponed, Uncertainty Looms Over Inauguration Of Coastal Road & Other Projects

PM Narendra Modi's Maharashtra Visit Postponed, Uncertainty Looms Over Inauguration Of Coastal Road & Other Projects

Among the flagship projects awaiting inauguration was the first phase of the coastal road, the groundbreaking ceremony for the twin tunnels of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR), the integrated trial runs for phase 1 of the Metro-3 corridor, and a women’s financial assistance scheme. Now the fate of these projects are in a limbo.

RUCHA KANOLKARUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
Coastal Road | Representative photo/FPJ

Mumbai: The much anticipated visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mumbai, Satara and Pune, scheduled for February 19, has been abruptly postponed. The tour, which was set to coincide with the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, also included the prestigious Shiv Samman award for the Prime Minister.

The initially planned stops included the PM’s visit to the historic Shivneri Fort in Pune, followed by a trip to Aandhali dam in Satara. Another significant event planned during the visit was the jalpuja ceremony, symbolising the discharge of water from the Jihe Katapur Yojana, dedicated to the PM’s Guru Laxmanrao Inamdar. Key political figures such as MP Udayanraje Bhosale and Madha MP Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar were to accompany him on the tour.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC To Appoint Project Management Consultant For Coastal Road Phase 2 & Goregaon-Mulund Link...
article-image

Projects Awaiting Inauguration:

In Mumbai, the postponement has left the BMC and MMRDA authorities scrambling to adjust plans. Among the flagship projects awaiting inauguration was the first phase of the coastal road, the groundbreaking ceremony for the twin tunnels of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR), the integrated trial runs for phase 1 of the Metro-3 corridor, and a women’s financial assistance scheme. Now the fate of these projects are in a limbo.

Plans for the Thane-Borivali twin tunnels, intended to alleviate congestion on Ghodbunder Road, also remain uncertain. Similarly, finalising the opening hours of the coastal road’s Worli-Marine Drive arm is also mired in uncertainty despite civic chief IS Chahal’s preparations and announcements.

Read Also
Mumbai News: School Teachers Up In Arms Against BMC Order On Non-Academic Duties
article-image

Uncertainty Looms:

While BJP leaders remain hopeful for a rescheduled visit by the end of February, the lack of confirmation from official channels leaves the public awaiting further updates. With significant projects and ceremonies hanging in the balance, stakeholders and the public alike remain uncertain about the future timeline for these crucial initiatives.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Months After Hostel Rape-Murder, MU Beefs Up Security At Campuses

Mumbai: Months After Hostel Rape-Murder, MU Beefs Up Security At Campuses

Mumbai: Landlord's Kin Try To Grab Property Rented Under Pagdi System

Mumbai: Landlord's Kin Try To Grab Property Rented Under Pagdi System

Mumbai: Suffering From Knee Problem, Elderly Woman Duped Of ₹60,000 By Fraudsters Posing As...

Mumbai: Suffering From Knee Problem, Elderly Woman Duped Of ₹60,000 By Fraudsters Posing As...

Mumbai: Man Gets 10 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor Girl

Mumbai: Man Gets 10 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor Girl

Mumbai: Water Cuts Likely In Coming Days As BMC Fears Shortage In Summer

Mumbai: Water Cuts Likely In Coming Days As BMC Fears Shortage In Summer