PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate to Thane- Diva 5th, 6th railway line on February 18 through video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dedicate to the nation, the newly commissioned 5th, 6th line between Thane and Diva on February 18, 2022, through video link.

According to sources, on this occasion PM will also flag off additional air-conditioned local trains from Thane and Diva on that occasion through a video link.

Various ministers of the state, as well as the Centre are likely to present at Thane, Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva on the occasion.

Senior railway officials on Monday took stock of the area to select a site for the proposed function at Thane, in this regard.

"As per instruction received from Delhi, we start preparation of this virtual function, which will likely to start at 4 pm on February 18th, said an officials of CR.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 10:29 PM IST