PM Modi's Clay Idol Appeal Puts Maharashtra's PoP Ganesh Idol Stand Under Spotlight | File Pic

Mumbai: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal in his latest Mann Ki Baat edition to maximise use clay idols instead of Plaster of Paris (PoP) for the upcoming Ganpati festival, it is expected that more people will favour use of clay idols and Maharashtra government will more seriously take steps to implement complete ban on use of PoP idols and follow Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) 2020 guidelines prohibiting the manufacture and immersion of PoP idols in natural water bodies.

The state government earlier this month sought permission from the Bombay High Court to continue allowing immersion of PoP Ganesh idols above six feet in natural water bodies this year, while idols below six feet would be immersed only in artificial ponds, as was permitted last year. The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by environmentalist Rohit Joshi, seeking strict implementation of the CPCB guidelines. Petitions have also been filed by PoP idol makers challenging the CPCB guidelines, contending that they violated their fundamental right to livelihood.

After PM Modi's appeal all eyes are on what stand the state takes and files affidavit in the final hearing scheduled on July 15.

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In his June 28th Mann Ki Baat, Modi said, "I appeal to everyone that the idol of Ganpati Bappa placed in your home, society or nearby area should be made from the soil of our country, and is crafted by our kumbhars (potters) and local artisans. I also urge people who make Ganesh idols to give priority to clay idols, and purchasers should ensure where the idols are made and not purchase idols made of PoP at all."

"Clay idols dissolve easily in water after immersion. This helps protect our rivers, ponds and the environment. Our faith is also preserved and our responsibility towards nature is fulfilled. I am confident that during this Ganesh Utsav and every such festival, we will seriously reflect on all these matters and take steps in national interest," the PM said.

Petitioner Rohit Joshi said, "The last HC hearing took place after the Mann Ki Baat, and I think the BJP leaders and the government possibly did not hear PM's appeal seriously. We hope that the government will take the strict implementation of PoP idols ban to preserve environment. There also needs to be steps taken in advance to encourage artisans to make more clay idols similar to the state of Goa."

Naresh Dahibavkar, head of the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti said, "In the last court hearing, the government once again requested to continue the arrangements similar to last year. Why doesn't the government take firm steps in advance, the entire year, and runs to the court to continue to stay right before the Ganpati festival every year? Now, most of the artisans have made PoP idols, plus tall clay idols cannot stay strong for 10 days. We are not against the court orders and CPCB guidelines, but we wish government plans better."

"Although the government seemed favorable in continuing the stay on complete ban on PoP idols this year, it is possible it changes its stand after PM Modi's appeal," Dahibavkar added.

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