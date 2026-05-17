PM Modi's Austerity Appeal: Shiv Sena Bans Bike Rallies & Convoys Ahead Of Shrikant Shinde's ShivSamvad Tour In Maharashtra

Shiv Sena has issued important guidelines for party workers and office-bearers ahead of MP Shrikant Shinde's 'ShivSamvad Tour' scheduled to be held in Nashik and Dhule districts on May 21 and 22. The guidelines were issued in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to save fuel and promote the use of public transport systems.

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In a circular issued by the party, Shiv Sena instructed local representatives, office-bearers, and workers to travel together in a single vehicle while attending party meetings and gatherings wherever possible.

On May 21, meetings will be held in Sinnar, Chandwad, Niphad, Nandgaon, Yeola, and Malegaon, while on May 22, review meetings are scheduled in Baglan, Sakri, Sindkheda, Shirpur, and Dhule City.

Ban On Rallies & Convoy

In the circular, the party also announced a strict ban on bike rallies and vehicle convoys during meetings, tours, and public events. Shiv Sena further urged its workers to make use of public transport and electric vehicles (EVs) and adopt the practice in their daily lives as well.

Recently, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde started using an electric vehicle as his mode of travel and also informed that he has also reduced his convoy. Speaking to reporters in Thane, Shinde said that the appeal made by the Prime Minister is in the interest of the nation and has no personal interest.

PM Modi's Appeal to Citizens

On May 10, the Prime Minister appealed to people to increasingly use public transport systems, including metro services, and adopt environmentally responsible practices to reduce pressure on fuel consumption and foreign exchange outflows.