PM Modi’s 81-Year-Old Schoolmate Seeks Intervention In Decades-Old Mira Road Land Dispute, Urges CBI Probe |

An 81-year-old Mira Road resident has turned to his schoolmate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his decades-long fight over a land dispute, seeking justice and a CBI probe into the matter.

Vohra seeks PM’s intervention

According to a Times of India report, the 81-year-old, identified as Asgarali Vohra, who studied with PM Modi at B N School in Vadnagar, Gujarat, met him on September 8 and sought his intervention in the land dispute. Vohra said he was hopeful of getting justice after receiving a positive response from the PM.

The report further stated that State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik released photographs and a press note of Vohra’s meeting with the PM and expressed hope that Modi would ensure justice for his friend.

Land dispute dates back to 2011

Vohra had purchased around 2,810 sq m of land at Navghar in Bhayander East through a registered agreement in 1989. The report indicates that the prolonged land dispute emerged after 2011, when Vohra alleged that the land was encroached upon by Swayam Builders and Seven Eleven Constructions, a company associated with BJP MLA Narendra Mehta.

He alleged that forged documents were created in connection with the property in 2011 and that the original owner was kept in the dark. He further alleged that the property was divided into two portions, with possession shown in the names of Swayam Builders and Seven Eleven Constructions.

FIR registered in 2015

Following the dispute, an FIR was registered in 2015, and the case is pending before a court. Since then, Vohra has been approaching the revenue department, municipal authorities and police seeking justice in the matter.

Now, following his meeting with the PM, the municipal administration has taken note of the matter, with a hearing scheduled for September 16. Representatives of Seven Eleven Constructions and Swayam Builders have also been asked to remain present at the hearing.

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