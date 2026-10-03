PM Modi To Visit Baramati To Inaugurate 'Prerna Sthal' At Vidya Pratishthan, Says Sharad Pawar; VIDEO |

Baramati: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Baramati on November 3 to inaugurate the newly developed ‘Prerna Sthal’ and unveil a four-tonne statue of Gautam Buddha at Vidya Pratishthan.

Addressing a press conference in Baramati, Pawar said the Prime Minister had accepted the invitation extended to him and that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had confirmed PM Modi's visit next month.

Baramati, Maharashtra: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Baramati on November 3 for the inauguration of a Gautam Buddha statue and other programmes at Vidya Pratishthan. pic.twitter.com/dHcmjYIC1E — IANS (@ians_india) October 3, 2026

“The Prime Minister has accepted the invitation. Yesterday, the Prime Minister’s Office shared the schedule. On November 3, PM Modi will arrive in Baramati to visit Vidya Pratishthan, where a 4-ton statue of Gautam Buddha will be installed. Prime Minister Modi will unveil this statue,” Pawar said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

The reports further state that the Gautam Buddha statue, around nine feet tall and weighing four tonnes, will be the centrepiece of Prerna Sthal at Vidya Pratishthan.

Paintings Of Prominent Personalities At Prerna Sthal

Pawar said paintings and photographs of several prominent historical and social figures will also be displayed around the statue.

These include Rajmata Jijau, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Ahilyadevi Holkar, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai Phule, Sayajirao Gaekwad, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil, Annabhau Sathe, Yashwantrao Chavan and Sharadabai Pawar.

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive in Baramati around 10 am and proceed to Vidya Pratishthan. The main programme is scheduled to begin at 11.45 am.

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PM Modi To Interact With AI Students

Pawar said the visiting dignitaries would also interact with students working in the field of Artificial Intelligence and meet students who have launched startups.

The programme is expected to be attended by Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar and other political leaders.

Industrialist Cyrus Poonawalla and representatives from institutions including Oxford University and Microsoft have also been invited, according to reports.

The formal programme is scheduled to begin at 11.45 am, with addresses by Vidya Pratishthan representatives, Sharad Pawar, Chief Minister Fadnavis and Prime Minister Modi.