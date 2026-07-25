Sharad Pawar Says He Urged PM Modi To Hold Talks With CJP Protesters After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation | VIDEO

Sharad Pawar said he advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate dialogue with CJP protesters instead of using force | AI Generated Image

Pune, July 25, 2026: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said he had personally urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open a dialogue with leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) instead of using force against protesting students.

Pawar said the Prime Minister may have taken note of his advice following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak issue.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar described Pradhan's resignation as a "major victory" for the country's youth and for Indian democracy. He said the outcome reflected the strength of sustained democratic protest and the government's acceptance of moral responsibility.

Pune, Maharashtra: On Dharmendra Pradhan resigning as Union Education Minister, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar says, "The new generation of protesters who fought at Delhi's Jantar Mantar have achieved success, as the Education Minister's resignation has made it clear that their… pic.twitter.com/4EBEPwutna — IANS (@ians_india) July 25, 2026

Pawar Backs Dialogue

Pawar recalled meeting CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi during the party's agitation demanding Pradhan's resignation. He said he later met Prime Minister Modi and stressed that dialogue, not force, was the right way to deal with the protesters.

"I personally met the Prime Minister and told him that dialogue is essential in a democracy. I had also told Abhijeet Dipke and other young protesters that if the government showed willingness to hold talks, they too should be ready for dialogue," Pawar said.

When asked whether the government's decision, reflected in Pradhan's resignation, was linked to his meeting with the Prime Minister, Pawar said he had strongly appealed to Modi not to use police action against the students and to instead initiate talks.

"I strongly urged the Prime Minister to initiate dialogue and not to use police action against the students. He may have taken note of what I said," he said.

Youth Movement Praised

Pawar also thanked Opposition parties for extending what he described as parliamentary and moral support to the youth-led movement. He said the developments showed that democracy in the country was witnessing a revival.

Congratulating the protesters, Pawar said the government should have avoided using lathi-charge and tear gas against them. He also criticised the closure of Delhi Metro services during the protests, saying it caused inconvenience to the public. According to him, action taken against several young women protesters could also have been avoided.

In a statement issued earlier, Pawar praised the determination shown by the protesters, who demonstrated at Jantar Mantar for 28 consecutive days over the NEET paper leak issue.

"The struggle and determination shown by the youth over 28 consecutive days at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in the NEET paper leak case is truly commendable," he said.

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Pawar said the Union Education Minister's resignation in response to the protesters' demand marked a significant moment for democratic values. He described the movement as a fearless fight against oppression that compelled the government to accept moral responsibility, calling it a major victory for the unity and strength of the country's youth.

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