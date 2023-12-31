PM Modi To Inaugurate Mumbai Trans Harbour Link On January 12, Says CM Shinde Amid Opposition Pressure

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday (Dec 31) announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the longest sea bridge in the country, on January 12.

The bridge, spanning 21.8 kilometers between Sewri in Mumbai and the Nhava Sheva area in Raigad district, is expected to significantly reduce travel time from the current two hours to approximately 15-20 minutes, as stated by the Chief Minister.

Addressing reporters, Shinde said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate MTHL on January 12. This bridge will bring economic development and growth in areas connected to it."

Officials note that the MTHL will also establish a connection to the vital Mumbai Pune Expressway, linking the two largest cities in the state.

Opposition has been targeting govt over delay

The opposition parties in the state vehemently criticised the authorities for failing to complete the task within the stipulated deadline. By September, 96% of the sea bridge had been completed, and the remaining construction required approximately three additional months.

Shiv Sena UBT leader and former cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray has been vocal in his criticism of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the state government for the delayed public inauguration of the bridge.

More about MTHL

Stretching approximately 22 kilometers, with a sea expanse of 16.5 kilometers, the MTHL is poised to become the world's longest sea bridge and the nation's lengthiest. Commencing from Sewri in south Mumbai, it will traverse Thane Creek and culminate at Chirle, situated on the outskirts of Navi Mumbai.

The bridge will notably diminish travel time between the mainland and the island city to a mere 20-25 minutes. The MTHL is expected to enhance East-West connectivity, facilitating the swift transport of labor and raw materials from Navi Mumbai to Mumbai City, resulting in overall cost savings.

In building the MTHL, an Orthotropic Steel Deck was employed, enabling a span between two piers up to three times longer than the typical distance. This construction method is utilized in segments that serve as navigational channels for large ships.