PM Modi Should Clarify Stand On Statements Of Bibek Debroy, MP Ranjan Gogoin On Changing Constitution, Nana Patole Says

Nana Patole | PTI

MPCC President Nana Patole on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should clarify the stand of his party as well as his government on the statements made by his close associates Bibek Debroy and Ranjan Gogoi about changing the Constitution.

"The RSS and the BJP are constantly talking about changing the Constitution given to the country by BR Ambedkar is constantly made by RSS and BJP.

PM Modi's Economic Adviser Debroy has spoken of changing the Constitution in an article. Retired Chief Justice Gogoi, who became a Rajya Sabha MP thanks to the BJP, too has expressed the need to change the basic structure of the Constitution.

"Do BJP and Narendra Modi agree with these two statements?" Patole asked and demanded that the prime minister should make his stand public on the issue immediately.

Speaking to the media at state party headquarters Tilak Bhavan, Patole criticised those talking about changing the Constitution. "Ambedkar gave the best Constitution in the world to the country. This Constitution brought the deprived, backward, Dalit, minority community into the mainstream of the society and provided justice to the lowest class citizens of the society. Everyone is given equal rights and justice but there are some people in our country who do not obey the Constitution. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its affiliated organisations are constantly demanding constitutional changes," he said.

"What is in BJP's mind has been revealed again today. They are insulting Dr Ambedkar by calling his views similar to the British. All this needs to be clarified, and the resignations of Bibek Debroy and Ranjan Gogai should be taken by the prime minister," Patole said.

He also expressed concern over the situation in the state adding that the Governor should pay attention.

Farmers in the state have once again found themselves in trouble. Due to a lack of rain, sowing was not done in many areas, in some areas there has been a crop failure. It was announced to provide 12 hours of electricity to the agriculture pumps, but it does not get electricity even for 8 hours. No bonus for paddy, no subsidy for onion, and cotton is lying at home. Even the compensation for heavy rains is not yet received, farmer suicides are increasing in the state. As 36 districts have 19 guardian ministers, the administration is at a standstill, people are not getting their work done. The state government is responsible for this situation and the Governor should intervene in this, he said.

Patole also deplored attempts to defame Rahul Gandhi.

Replying to queries Patole said, BJP spends crores of rupees to defame Rahul Gandhi, but his image has only become brighter. Attempts have been made to insult Rahul Gandhi by insulting his last name. People who raise the issue of Rahul Gandhi's surname should first talk about public issues, inflation, and unemployment. We don't feel the need to answer those who raised the question of surname.

Patole who also conducted a meeting of party district, front, cell, division and allied organisation heads appealed them to win each and evwry seat of Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha in the state.

The party has 39 cells formed in order to align all social groups with the party. Along with the various fronts and allied organizations we are confident to bring change to the political scenario of the state, Patole said.