Mumbai: INDIA Bloc's Meeting Will Set Tone Of National Politics, Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole Says

MPCC Chief Nana Patole | File

Mumbai-Goa: The upcoming meeting of INDIA bloc, which is scheduled to take place between August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai, will set the tone of the national politics and give it a definite direction, said state Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday. He was speaking after attending the party's core committee meeting at the MCA club, Bandra.

The discussion focused on the preparation details for the upcoming gathering of grand Opposition alliance, said Patole. He also exuded confidence that if Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) fights polls together, it can win 40-45 seats. Underlining that Maharashtra has been ideologically aligned to the Congress traditionally, he said, “Our plan is to oust the BJP from power at the Centre as well as the state, and reinstate the Congress. We have strength in pockets across the state. Our target is the BJP. Whoever is against them is our ally.”

The meeting also discussed the impending 'pad yatra' programme as well as the reports submitted by 48 observers after touring each and every Lok Sabha constituency. Talking about the NCP, which has off late become a cause of concern for the MVA, Patole said that the Congress high command shall hold a meeting with Sharad Pawar soon.

Reacting to the latter's meeting with Deputy Chief Minister and his nephew Ajit Pawar, he asserted, “Congress has no doubts about Sharad Pawar, but the problem is about the perception about him in the people.”Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patole charged, “The BJP is clinging to power. Unemployment is on rise. Running a business has become difficult. Around 218 youths have committed suicide in Pune alone owing to such reasons yet the rulers are busy with their own agenda. In his address to the nation, PM Modi blamed global affairs for inflation. This is like rubbing salt on wounds.”

