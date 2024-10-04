 PM Modi In Thane: Navi Mumbai Police Bans Entry Of Heavy Vehicles Ensure Smooth Traffic On Kasarvadavali-Ghodbunder Road On Oct 5
PM Modi In Thane: Navi Mumbai Police Bans Entry Of Heavy Vehicles Ensure Smooth Traffic On Kasarvadavali-Ghodbunder Road On Oct 5

Owing to the VVIP movement on roads going towards Thane on October 5, Navi Mumbai Police has issued a notification regarding a complete ban on the entry of heavy vehicles to Thane. The decision has been made to ensure smooth traffic on Kasarvadavali-Ghodbunder road wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit.

Raina Assainar

Updated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Traffic | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Owing to the VVIP movement on roads going towards Thane on October 5, Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate has issued a notification regarding complete ban on the entry of heavy vehicles to Thane. The notification is to be implemented from the midnight of Friday to midnight of Saturday. The ban is for the heavy vehicles going towards Thane via Navi Mumbai. The decision has been made to ensure smooth traffic on Kasarvadavali-Ghodbunder road wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit.

Due to the ongoing Navratri festival, Navi Mumbai is likely to see heavy traffic flow from Konkan, Pune and Goa to Navi Mumbai and hence the implementation of traffic diversion was important, a traffic official said.

As per the notification issued by Navi Mumbai traffic department, the heavy vehicles travelling to Nashik will have to take JNPT Junction-KArjat-Murbad-Shahpur-Kasara-Igatpuri route. The ones going to Gujarat will have to take JNPT junction-Karjat-Murbad-Shahpur-Wada-Manor Toll Naka route. One can also use JNPT-Pune express Highway route to Chakan, Nagar, Nashik Highway to the desired destination.

The ban will not be applicable on the vehicles carrying essential goods. “We would be have bandobast at all naka bandi points to make sure that none of the heavy vehicles going towards Thane enter our city limits,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Tirupati Kakade, said.

The naka bandi has been planned at Kharpada, T point, Rabale, Taloja, Mahape-Shilphata, Chandni chowk at Nhava Sheva, Uran and Gavhan phata.

