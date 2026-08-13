PM Modi Dails Sukhbir Singh Badal’s Wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Inquires About His Health After Nanded Attack |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, over the phone and inquired about his health. Meanwhile, Badal got injured in an attack at a gurdwara in Nanded, Maharashtra, today. He sustained an injury to his hand and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, over the phone and inquired about his health, as the SAD chief was attacked earlier in the day at a gurdwara in Nanded, Maharashtra.

Badal rushed to hospital

Following the attack, Badal sustained an injury to his hand. However, he was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Nanded for medical treatment.

#WATCH | 🎥Former Deputy CM of Punjab and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, was rushed to a hospital on Thursday after sustaining injuries in an incident at Nanded Gurudwara.



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According to the initial reports, Badal was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon near Mata Sahib Gurdwara in Nanded. During the attack, a police personnel from his security detail was also injured while intervening in the attack.

One alleged attacker detained

Subsequently, the incident occurred around 11 am, after which Badal was admitted to a hospital, as confirmed by Nanded Police. Inspector Santosh Kendre, who was part of his security detail, was also attacked and sustained injuries. Police have detained one alleged attacker. The reports state that the assailant was Nihang Singh.

Fadnavis orders inquiry

Reacting to the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an inquiry into the matter. Fadnavis, who also spoke to Sukhbir Singh Badal on the phone, has sought information about the incident from the Nanded Superintendent of Police.

Read Also Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Probe After Sukhbir Singh Badal Attacked In Nanded

Badal's condition reported stable

Meanwhile, the reports state that Badal’s condition is reported to be stable now. Further details in the case are awaited to know who the attacker is and what made him attack Badal, as an investigation into the matter is underway.

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