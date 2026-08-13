Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Probe After Sukhbir Singh Badal Attacked In Nanded |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the attack on former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

After speaking with Sukhbir Singh Badal on the phone, Fadnavis sought information about the incident from the Nanded Superintendent of Police.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis spoke with Sukhbir Singh Badal on the phone. Badal told the CM that he is stable.



(File photos) pic.twitter.com/rq1dZor0Rb — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026

Badal attacked in Nanded

Badal was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and sustained an injury to his hand. The incident occurred near Mata Sahib Gurdwara in Nanded.

According to the initial reports, while trying to save Badal, a police personnel from his security detail was also injured while intervening in the attack. Following the attack, Badal was later rushed to a private hospital in Nanded for medical treatment.

#WATCH | 🎥Former Deputy CM of Punjab and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, was rushed to a hospital on Thursday after sustaining injuries in an incident at Nanded Gurudwara.



Read more: https://t.co/RO0bOsPBvb#SukhbirSinghBadal #Maharashtra #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/cLumG0MTdm — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 13, 2026

One alleged attacker detained

Moreover, the incident occurred around 11 am, after which Badal was admitted to a hospital, as confirmed by Nanded Police. Inspector Santosh Kendre, who was part of his security detail, was also attacked and sustained injuries. Police have detained one alleged attacker. While the reports state that the assailant was a Nihang Singh

Badal stable

The Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that Badal’s condition is reported to be stable.

Earlier in the morning, Badal had visited Takht Sri Patna Sahib with his family before travelling to Nanded. Police are investigating the incident, and further details are expected to emerge in the matter as the probe is underway.

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