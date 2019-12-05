PM Modi announces contest to select students who will get to attend 'Pariksha pe Charcha 2020'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged students on Thursday to remain stress-free while preparing for examinations and announced a contest to select students who will get to attend his 'Pariksha pe Charcha' session in New Delhi early next year.

The contest, the prime minister said, is open for students from class IX to XII. "Exams are approaching and so is Pariksha Pe Charcha. Let us keep working together to ensure stress free examinations," he wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister also shared a link to the "mygov.in" website which is hosting the contest.