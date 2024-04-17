'PM Modi A Powerful Engine Of Development’, Says Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis | Image source: Narendra Modi/Twitter

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “powerful engine of development”, which was followed by the coaches of allies, including the Shiv Sena, NCP (Ajit Pawar), Republican Party of India (Athawale) and other regional parties.

Fadnavis, who was campaigning for BJP candidates Ram Satpute and Ranjit Naik-Nimbalkar, said persons from all castes and religions have seats in the MahaYuti’s train. Satpute and Naik-Nimbalkar filed their nominations from Solapur and Madha Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the engine of our development. Modiji is a powerful engine, followed by other coaches comprising Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar’s NCP, Ramdas Athawale’s RPI and other regional parties. Every person from every caste and religion has a seat aboard MahaYuti’s train,” Fadnavis said.

“This year’s election is about making Narendra Modi the prime minister for the third time,” he said. The deputy CM used the analogy of a train to take a dig at the opposition INDIA bloc, saying that in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s train, every ally considers itself to be the engine.

“On the other side, there is Rahul Gandhi’s train, of which NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, TMC’s Mamata Banerjee and DMK chief MK Stalin think they are the engine,” the BJP leader said. Modi is the only one who works for the country’s progress, he said.