Fadnavis Dares Uddhav, Tells Him To Show One Good Thing Thackeray Has Done In 25 Years Of BMC Rule

UBT Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray And Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | File

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked that Uddhav Thackeray should show if he has done any good work for Mumbai in the last 25 years when he was in power in the Municipal Corporation. He inaugurated election office of Piyush Goyal who is candidate from North Mumbai constituency at Kandivali on Wednesday. Following the inauguration, Fadnavis delivered a speech for Goyal's campaign.

Fadnavis said that in the last 10 years, the Modi government has transformed the life of the common man in Mumbai. The Modi government at the center and the Mahayuti government in the state have taken the initiative to make the lives of all classes of people easier by launching various development works in Mumbai. This year's election is an election for the development of the common man. The Modi government has been working tirelessly for the last 10 years to transform the lives of the common man. We must entrust the Modi government and choose it to power in order to ensure the full-fledged development of the country for the next five years.

Mahayuti is like a railway that is inclusive of the common people and has comprehensive development at its core. He also taunted the opposition that it is up to the wise voters to decide whether they want to board this train moving towards development or board the directionless train of the opposition. The candidate of the Mahayuti Piyush Goyal reassured everyone that he would sincerely fulfill the resolution to make North Mumbai a Better Mumbai. The Modi government has brightened the future of the common man.

BJP Mumbai President Ashish Shelar also mocked that the Thackeray group had fled from here because of their fear as the slogan and idea of 'Modi hai to Mumkin hai' has taken over every single lane of North Mumbai. Shelar also expressed his belief that Goyal will win with a record margin of 5 lakh votes and that the Mahayuti will win all the 6 seats in Mumbai.

On this occasion, Mumabi suburban guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha ,BJP Mumbai President Adv. MLA Ashish Shelar, MP Gopal Shetty, Senior Leader and Former Governor of Uttar Pradesh Padma Bhushan Ram Naik, MLC Praveen Darekar, MLC Vijay Girkar, MLA Yogesh Sagar, MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, MLA Sunil Rane, MLA Manisha Chaudhary, MLA Prakash Surve, Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre, NCP District President Inderpal Singh, and RPI North Mumbai President Ramesh Gaikwad among others were present.