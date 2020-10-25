PM has 'decided' date of war with China, Pak: UP BJP president

Ballia: In a controversial remark, BJP's Uttar Pradesh chief Swatantra Dev Singh said PM Modi has ‘decided’ when the country would be at war with Pakistan and China. His remarks came amid tension at the Line of Actual Control between India and China, where the two countries have massed troops over recent months.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor reacted Sunday by taking a dig at the prime minister for ‘planning a war’ against an enemy which he said Modi has refused even to name.

The UP BJP leader linked his war-with-China claim to the beginning of construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya following a Supreme Court judgment, and the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.

"Like the decisions on Ram Mandir and Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided when there would be war with Pakistan and China," he is heard saying in a video clip on social media.

"Sambandhit tithi tai hai," Swatantra Dev Singh said in Hindi, claiming that a decision has been taken even on the date. Singh was speaking at an event at the home of BJP MLA Sanjay Yadav, who later released the video. In his address, Singh compared Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party workers with "terrorists".

When asked about the remarks, local BJP MP Ravindra Kushwaha said the leader made them to boost the morale of party workers. But the reported comment appears to deviate from India's stated stand.

On Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated that India wanted an end to the border tension with China while asserting that it will not allow "even an inch" of land to be taken away by anyone.

"Amazing," Shashi Tharoor tweeted, reacting to the UP BJP chief's comments. "So the PM (who will not even name the state that has encroached upon our land) is planning a war against an Unnamed Enemy, over territory he claims has never been taken, on a date that only he knows?"

"So is this what he meant by 'minimal government'!?" the Congress MP added.