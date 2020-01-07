Please note, all notings in Marathi, says minister for Marathi language Subhash Desai

Mumbai: To ensure total compliance with the use of Marathi in state government work, the newly formed government has decided it will send back files which do not have notings and comments in Marathi. This was announced by Subhash Desai, the minister for Marathi language.

For years, Marathi writers and activists have demanded that all government work be carried out in Marathi, which is the official language of the state.

But many a time, government files and the bureaucratic notings on them are in English. Files accessed through the Right to Information Act have revealed the use of English in government work.

Every year, the Maharashtra government celebrates the Marathi Language week, from January 1-15. This year, the programme was launched by Desai at Mantralaya on Monday, with the inauguration of a book exhibition.

"If any file bears notes or comments in English or any language other than Marathi, that file will be sent back to the person. Only those files which have notes and comments in Marathi will be processed," announced Desai.

"We know there are some technical problems in using Marathi language on government files, especially for such works expected to be followed up with the Centre and other states. But this cannot be an excuse to shy away from using Marathi in those government works related to the state alone," he added.

Bureaucracy may stall initiative The bureaucracy, especially IAS officers who are from other states, may stall this move. Though they learn Marathi in due course of time, they may find it difficult to write comments on the Marathi notes moved by their juniors.

This time, however, the Shiv Sena, known for its Marathi Asmita (pride) politics, may not spare them, as it is part of the ruling dispensation.