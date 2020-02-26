Planning to introduce curriculum in schools to teach children about fire emergencies: Mumbai Fire Chief Prabhat Rahangdale

Mumbai Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale during his visit to the Free Press Journal office on Wednesday, opens up about his plans for educating children on firefighting techniques.

"Every month at least 20 schools visit fire stations. Parents and teachers approach us to allow school children to visit fire stations where we educate them about basic firefighting techniques," Rahangdale said.

The Chief also revealed they are planning to introduce a special curriculum in schools to educate children about fire emergencies. "Spreading awareness about fire emergencies is absolutely necessary. And to educate children we are planning to introduce curriculum in schools through which children will be taught to tackle fire emergencies," the Fire Chief said.