Mumbai Safety: Fire brigade personnel to inspect hospitals, school, buildings

Mumbai: Following the series of fires, including the recent one in the Goods and ServiceTax (GST) Bhuvan on Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Praveen Pardeshi has ordered the Mumbai Fire Brigade to conduct fire audits of all schools, hospitals, residential and commercial buildings.

The move comes after the civic standing committee pulled up the BMC administration and Mumbai Fire Brigade, saying their inaction was responsible for the number of fires in the city. Corporators alleged that fire officials are busy issuing NOCs to builders and developers.

Pardeshi held a special meeting with Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani, Deputy Commissioner Chandrashekhar Chore, Dean of the four civic-run hospitals Dr TP Lahane and Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale on Thursday, at the BMC headquarters

“We will be beginning with the inspection of the hospitals first, then schools, residential and commercial hospitals. If there is any non-compliance with fire norms detected during our inspection, or further requirements are to be met, then a fresh fire audit will be conducted for that structure. Our CFO Rahangdale has already given instructions to all the civic wards, hospitals and regional fire officials,” said deputy fire officer Abhaychandra Chaudhary.

. We are going to make a consolidated report and submit it to the BMC chief within the next 15-20 days,” said deputy fire officer Abhaychandra Chaudhary.