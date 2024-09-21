Pitru Paksha 2024: Celebrations Take A Break As Hindus Observe Sacred Rituals & Annadaan

Pitru Paksha 2024 | File/Vijay Gohil

Hindus are now observing Pitru Paksha, a 15-lunar day period to pay homage to ancestors.

The period began on Shraddha Purnima or full moon day in the month of Bhadrapada, which corresponds to September 17. Pitru Paksha will end on Sarva Pitru Amavasya in Ashwina month, corresponding to October 2. Religious calendars differ on whether the period starts on the last day of Bhadrapada or the first day of Ashwina. The last day of the fortnight, Sarva Pitru Amavasya, is also called Mahalaya Amavasya, the most significant day of Pitru Paksha.

The last day of Pitru Paksha at Mumbai's Banganga Tank | File/ Vijay Gohil

The last day of Pitru Paksha at Mumbai's Banganga Tank | File/ Vijay Gohil

The last day of Pitru Paksha at Mumbai's Banganga Tank | File/ Vijay Gohil

Pitru Paksha is considered a sacred time during which Hindus remember their ancestors. Ghatkopar-based Nachiket Kojarekar Guruji, who guides yajmans, the people offering the rituals, said that pitru dosha, or negative karma that is the result of wrong deeds done to an ancestor can be alleviated by offering rituals during the period. "Pitru dosha happens when you do not do anything in their memory. You have taken care of them when they are alive. Now that they are no longer with you, they can be appeased with offerings like pond daan."

Those who remember the exact tithi or time of the passing away of the ancestor offer the ritual on the corresponding tithi during the fortnight. Those who do not remember can do it on the last day or Sarva Pitru. Pitru Paksha has its roots in the Mahabharata. Karna, who died in the war, is believed to have come back to earth to perform rituals that he did not do during his time on earth.

Kojarekar said that the period is auspicious for all Hindus but has special importance in some areas. "On Konkan where I come from it is observed in a big way. People invite the neighborhood and relatives for a meal," said Kojarekar.

Annadaan or feeding the needy is an important feature of the period. Organisations like Akshaya Patra and ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) are giving devotees a chance to participate in the noble act by contributing to their annadaan programme. Akshaya Patra will feed destitute widows who live in Vrindavan and other holy towns. Contributors to ISKCON's feeding programme can get a special puja performed for ancestors and the prasad sent home by courier.

People gather near water bodies for the rituals. Tarpana or offering of water and food to the ancestors is part of the ritual. Feeding cows, dogs, and crows is part of the tradition. This period is also when the festive season between Narli Purnima and Diwali takes a two-week pause. People usually desist from buying or taking part in celebrations.