Phone tapping row: Day after Sitaram Kunte submitted report to Uddhav Thackeray, Mumbai Police files FIR against unknown accused

The Mumbai police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the phone tapping row on Friday. The development comes a day after state Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte submitted his report to the state government.
According to the Mumbai police officials, they have registered an offense on the complaint from officers of state intelligence department. In the complaint they alleged that an unknown person illegally obtained confidential documents and electronic evidence.
Confirming the development, Mumbai police spokesperson DCP S Chaitanya said, "Following the complaint, an offense against an unknown accused has been registered under relevant sections of Information Technology act, Telegraph Act and the Official Secrets Act. The investigation will be conducted by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber)," he said.
In his 'fact-finding' report, Kunte has said said the IPS officer Rashmi Shukla herself may have 'leaked' her confidential letter on alleged corruption in transfers in the state police department.
