Phone tapping row: Day after Sitaram Kunte submitted report to Uddhav Thackeray, Mumbai Police files FIR against unknown accused



Confirming the development, Mumbai police spokesperson DCP S Chaitanya said, "Following the complaint, an offense against an unknown accused has been registered under relevant sections of Information Technology act, Telegraph Act and the Official Secrets Act. The investigation will be conducted by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber)," he said.

In his 'fact-finding' report, Kunte has said said the IPS officer Rashmi Shukla herself may have 'leaked' her confidential letter on alleged corruption in transfers in the state police department.