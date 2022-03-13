Phone tapping case: Devendra Fadnavis was sent a set of questions but he didn't answer, says Maharashtra HM Dilip Walse Patil

Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil speaking on phone tapping case on Sunday said that Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis was not summoned but was sent a set of questions to answer.

The minister revealed that a police team went to Fadnavis' residence as he did not answer those questions sent to him regarding the case.

Walse Patil also alleged that the opposition is doing politics on this case.

"Till now, 5-6 notices have been given to Devendra Fadnavis and a case has been registered against 5 unknown persons," he said further.

"24 people statements recorded till now and more will be recorded in the future," the minister added.

Devendra Fadnavis was not summoned but was sent a set of questions to answer. Today, a police team went to his residence as he did not answer those questions sent to him regarding the case: Maharashtra minister Dilip Walse Patil on transfer posting case pic.twitter.com/AHCP0WV9Gd — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2022

Today, a team of the BKC cyber police in Mumbai recorded the BJP leader's statement for almost for two hours at his residence in connection with a case of alleged illegal tapping of phones.

IPS officer Rashmi Shukla is accused of tapping phones of political leaders and senior officials illegally when she was chief of the SID. Former Maharashtra chief minister Fadnavis had cited a letter purportedly written by her to the then Maharashtra Director General of Police about alleged corruption in transfers in the police department.

The letter also had details of intercepted phone calls, leading to an uproar with leaders of the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition alleging that Shukla tapped phones without permission.

Following a complaint lodged by the State Intelligence Department (SID), a case was registered under the Official Secrets Act at the BKC cyber police station in Mumbai last year against unidentified persons for allegedly illegally tapping phones and leaking confidential documents.

The police had issued a notice to Fadnavis in connection with the case and BJP workers on Sunday staged protests and burnt copies of the notice in parts of the state, including Pune, Pandharpur (in Solapur district), Nagpur, Chandrapur and Sangli.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 04:51 PM IST