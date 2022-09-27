PFI case: Ulhasnagar crime branch, IB & local police held one from Bhiwandi

Thane: A team of Ulhasnagar Crime Branch, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and local police from Bhiwandi police station arrested an alleged member of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Bhiwandi on Tuesday. The arrest took place in the Ampada area of Bhiwandi. The police and security agencies have identified him as Ashiq Shaikh.

As a part of nation-wide arrests and raids against PFI, the National Security Agency (NIA) conducted raids at different locations. PFI is allegedly a controversial outfit that provides financial logistics to terrorists, and until now, the security agencies and police have conducted raids in eight states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and have arrested over 100 members of "PFI".

The police informed us that Ashiq Shaikh was arrested early in the morning. One Moinuddin Momin was also arrested from the Bengalpura area of Bhiwandi on September 22.

"Ashiq Shaikh is a resident medical officer (RMO) by trade and a PFI office bearer." He was working in Alfalah Hospital in the Shantinagar area. Police have arrested him and further investigations are in process."

"Currently, he is kept in Shantinagar police station and an inquiry on his active involvement in this organisation is under process," said a police officer from Shantinagar police station on condition of anonymity.

