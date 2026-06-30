Pet Dog Killed After Biting Explosive-Laced Bait In Maharashtra’s Karjat; Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Calls It 'Cruelty' |

Karjat: A shocking incident involving the death of a pet dog after it allegedly bit into an explosive-laced bait in Maharashtra’s Karjat has sparked outrage and renewed concerns over the illegal use of crude explosive devices against animals.

The incident took place on Friday evening near a forested area behind a farmhouse at Asalpada in Karjat, around seven kilometres from Neral Police Station. According to reports, the dog suffered fatal injuries after an explosive hidden inside food detonated, causing catastrophic injuries to its face.

Sena UBT Leader Calls It Cruelty

The gruesome case drew reactions on social media, with Shiv Sena UBT leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressing shock over the incident. “How does one deal with such insane levels of cruelty?” she wrote in a post on X.

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Pet Dog Died Instantly

According to a Mid-day report citing the complaint filed by Mumbai resident Hamid Abdul Sukkurr, the incident came to light after his caretaker, Om Singh, informed him over the phone around 7.25 pm about a loud explosion behind the farmhouse compound.

The caretaker reportedly told him that their pet dog, 'Togo,' had approached what appeared to be food containing an explosive substance. Moments later, the device exploded, killing the dog instantly.

The complainant later reached the property along with his wife Nilofar and associate Akash Patil around midnight and confirmed the dog’s death. Police were later informed about the incident. Cops have reportedly examined CCTV footage from the premises, which allegedly confirmed that the explosion occurred around 7.25 pm.

FIR Registered Under Explosives Act

Neral Police registered FIR No. 0144/2026 on Saturday evening against an unidentified person under provisions of the Explosives Substances Act, 1908 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, as reported by Mid-day.

The accused has been booked under Section 5 of the Explosives Substances Act, which relates to possessing or making explosive substances under suspicious circumstances and carries a punishment of up to 10 years imprisonment along with a fine.

Police have also invoked Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering an animal useless, punishable with imprisonment of up to five years, fine, or both. The investigation is currently being led by Inspector Rahul Raghunath Varote of Neral Police Station.

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Unknown Man Spotted Near Site

The FIR further mentions that on Saturday morning, while feeding horses on the property, the complainant and caretaker noticed an unidentified man standing near the spot where the explosion had occurred.

According to the complaint, the man fled towards the adjoining forest area after being called out. His identity remains unknown, and the complainant suspects he may have planted the explosive device.

Possible Hunting Or Poaching Angle

Police are also probing whether the explosive-laced bait was originally placed to target wild animals frequenting the nearby forest area. Cops are examining the possibility of illegal hunting or poaching activities and whether the pet dog accidentally became the victim after approaching the bait.

Officials are also checking if similar explosive devices have been planted in nearby forest regions. However, police have not confirmed any motive so far and said investigations are ongoing.