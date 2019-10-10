People with mental disorder at high risk of heart diseases

Mumbai: People living with mental health disorders do not just face the psychological consequences but are also at greater risk of suffering from cardiovascular diseases, stroke as well as respiratory diseases.

According to the national survey conducted by National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), around 13.7% of India’s population suffer from mental illnesses, of which around 10.6% of them require immediate attention.

Dr Prakriti Poddar, Mental Health expert, Director Poddar Wellness Ltd and Managing Trustee of Poddar Foundation said it is important to talk about the close interplay between mental and physical health and the need to adopt an integrated approach to treating mental illnesses.

With the breakdown of traditional families, increasing migration and a growing loneliness epidemic, mental health disorders have emerged as a serious public health concern.

“The connection between mental and physical health was largely due to behavioral issues, such as a person with depression not getting enough exercise, indulging in unhealthy eating and smoking. –Staff Reporter