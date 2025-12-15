‘People Will Give Us Mumbai Again...’: CM Devendra Fadnavis REACTS After BMC Elections 2026 Dates Announced

'Maharashtra Traffic Police Personnel Will Be Equipped With Body Cameras': CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday, December 15, expressed confidence that the people of Mumbai will give the Mahayuti alliance the mandate to govern the city through the municipal corporation. His statement came moments after the State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare announced the dates for the long-awaited Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in Mumbai.

While addressing the press conference, the SEC said that the BMC polls will be held on January 15, while the counting of votes will take place on January 16.

Expressing confidence, he told the reporters, "...Mahayuti will contest the elections in Mumbai and, considering the work done by our government, the people will once again hand over Mumbai to us in the form of a municipal corporation, this is my belief..."

Welcoming the SEC's decision, CM Fadnavis said, "I am very happy that the State Election Commission announced the dates for the municipal elections. We welcome this decision."

Know Full Schedule Here

The nomination process will begin on December 23 and go on till December 30. The scrutiny of papers will be done on December 31, and January 2 will be the last date of withdrawal of nominations. Symbol allocation and the final list of candidates will be published on January 3. The polling in the 29 municipal corporations spread across Maharashtra will take place on January 15, and votes will be counted the next day, i.e. on January 16.

During the press briefing, the commissioner said that Mumbai city alone has around 10,111 polling booths. The commissioner also revealed that nearly 11 lakh duplicate entries were detected in Mumbai’s electoral rolls during a verification exercise. The Commissioner also added that BMC has developed a dedicated software system to identify and eliminate duplicate voter records.



