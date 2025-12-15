 ‘People Will Give Us Mumbai Again...’: CM Devendra Fadnavis REACTS After BMC Elections 2026 Dates Announced
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai‘People Will Give Us Mumbai Again...’: CM Devendra Fadnavis REACTS After BMC Elections 2026 Dates Announced

‘People Will Give Us Mumbai Again...’: CM Devendra Fadnavis REACTS After BMC Elections 2026 Dates Announced

While addressing the press conference, the SEC said that the BMC polls will be held on January 15, while the counting of votes will take place on January 16. The last polls for the 227 seats were held in February 2017. Apart from Mumbai, SEC also announced the dates for the 28 Municipal Corporations, including Pune, Nagpur, Thane and Nashik.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
'Maharashtra Traffic Police Personnel Will Be Equipped With Body Cameras': CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday, December 15, expressed confidence that the people of Mumbai will give the Mahayuti alliance the mandate to govern the city through the municipal corporation. His statement came moments after the State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare announced the dates for the long-awaited Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in Mumbai.

While addressing the press conference, the SEC said that the BMC polls will be held on January 15, while the counting of votes will take place on January 16.

Expressing confidence, he told the reporters, "...Mahayuti will contest the elections in Mumbai and, considering the work done by our government, the people will once again hand over Mumbai to us in the form of a municipal corporation, this is my belief..."

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: Complete Schedule, Key Dates & Timeline Revealed
article-image

Welcoming the SEC's decision, CM Fadnavis said, "I am very happy that the State Election Commission announced the dates for the municipal elections. We welcome this decision."

FPJ Shorts
Planning New Year’s Eve On A Beach? 5 Stunning Coastal Destinations to Visit Instead of Goa
Planning New Year’s Eve On A Beach? 5 Stunning Coastal Destinations to Visit Instead of Goa
Exploiting Deity; Affluent Allowed Special Pujas: Supreme Court On Banke Bihari Temple Darshan Timings
Exploiting Deity; Affluent Allowed Special Pujas: Supreme Court On Banke Bihari Temple Darshan Timings
MK Stalin Accuses Union Govt Of Undermining MGNREGA, Alleges Discrimination Against Tamil Nadu
MK Stalin Accuses Union Govt Of Undermining MGNREGA, Alleges Discrimination Against Tamil Nadu
Rodrigo De Paul Pushes Aside Security Guard To Help Young Boy Get Photo During Delhi Leg Of GOAT India Tour | VIDEO
Rodrigo De Paul Pushes Aside Security Guard To Help Young Boy Get Photo During Delhi Leg Of GOAT India Tour | VIDEO

Know Full Schedule Here

The nomination process will begin on December 23 and go on till December 30. The scrutiny of papers will be done on December 31, and January 2 will be the last date of withdrawal of nominations. Symbol allocation and the final list of candidates will be published on January 3. The polling in the 29 municipal corporations spread across Maharashtra will take place on January 15, and votes will be counted the next day, i.e. on January 16.

Read Also
Ahead of BMC Polls 2026, Eknath Shinde Promises Transformation Of Mahalaxmi Race Course, Thane Metro...
article-image

During the press briefing, the commissioner said that Mumbai city alone has around 10,111 polling booths. The commissioner also revealed that nearly 11 lakh duplicate entries were detected in Mumbai’s electoral rolls during a verification exercise. The Commissioner also added that BMC has developed a dedicated software system to identify and eliminate duplicate voter records.


To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ED Questions Yes Bank Co-Founder Rana Kapoor In alleged Anil Ambani Group Money Laundering Probe

ED Questions Yes Bank Co-Founder Rana Kapoor In alleged Anil Ambani Group Money Laundering Probe

Mumbai Civic Healthcare Goes Digital: BMC Launches Health Chatbot To Improve Access, Transparency...

Mumbai Civic Healthcare Goes Digital: BMC Launches Health Chatbot To Improve Access, Transparency...

Palghar Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Arrests Absconding Accused After 5 Years In 2020 Attempt To...

Palghar Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Arrests Absconding Accused After 5 Years In 2020 Attempt To...

Mumbai News: Students’ Organisation Meets MLAs Sana Malik And Rais Shaikh Over Delay In PhD...

Mumbai News: Students’ Organisation Meets MLAs Sana Malik And Rais Shaikh Over Delay In PhD...

‘People Will Give Us Mumbai Again...’: CM Devendra Fadnavis REACTS After BMC Elections 2026...

‘People Will Give Us Mumbai Again...’: CM Devendra Fadnavis REACTS After BMC Elections 2026...