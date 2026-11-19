'People Need Trees': Mumbai Residents Protest Felling Of Decades-Old Trees At Versova's Nana Nani Park | File Pic

Mumbai: On Thursday, environment activists issued a legal notice to the BMC Commissioner and Principal Secretary, State Urban Development Department, for felling trees at Nana Nani Park, Versova, and other locations in Mumbai in view of the failure to duly constitute the Tree Authority under Section 3 of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, and the failure to publish particulars of tree-felling permissions on the BMC website. If authorities fail to provide a written response confirming compliance within 48 hours, they will approach the High Court, the notice says.

Tree Felling Paused Following Protests

Meanwhile, the BMC did not fell any trees on Friday at Nana Nani Park following protests by local residents and green activists. Police personnel were also deployed in the park, who stopped the protesters at the entrance. However, the tree felling will continue after a day or two. "We are now clearing the trees from the park which were felled. Once it's cleared in a couple of days, further felling will continue as planned," said a BMC officer.

Despite of many efforts by our community members to save Nana Nani Park, the trees there are being cut. Mumbai already lacks third places for people to hangout, Mumbai’s Air is unbreathable.Yet they want to make it worse! There seems no end to this destruction! https://t.co/61pIJNHNmw — Save Mumbai Mangroves (@MumbaiMangroves) November 18, 2026

Speaking on the notice, the officer said that all due procedures and steps have been followed, permissions have been acquired, and all documents related to the Coastal Road North project are available on the BMC website. The Garden Department will send its response to the notice, he added.

348 Trees Marked For Removal

It was on Wednesday that the BMC started felling trees at Nana Nani Park, which are coming in the way of a proposed double-decker bridge, which is part of the Coastal Road North (Versova-Bhayandar Link Road) project. A total of 348 trees will be removed, of which 184 will be permanently axed and 164 will be transplanted. The proposal was approved by the Mumbai Tree Authority in May.

The tree felling is planned in two phases. In the first phase, around 89 trees are expected to be felled, of which around 44 were cut on Wednesday.

Activists Raise Environmental Concerns

Alex Dsouza, Vice President of the Bombay Catholic Sabha, who participated in the protest, said, "People had gathered on Wednesday outside Nana Nani Park to show their anger over the way the BMC is butchering the century-old and heritage trees. Trees don't need people, but people need trees, and we need to protect the environment not just for our present and future health but also for our future generations as well."

He further said, "In the name of development, the State is destroying nature. If people live in poor health and end up every day queuing in front of medical clinics, then what is the use of this so-called development?"

Also Watch:

Residents Question Proposed Bridge Alignment

Natasha Patel, a resident of Versova, whose grandparents had initiated the tree plantations and subsequent development of the park 26 years ago, said, "It's nearly three decades the park has existed with lush green trees, some of which are heritage. We also participated in the public hearing held by the BMC and suggested an alternate way for the bridge which can save the trees, but they refused, saying it's not feasible. It is extremely heartbreaking to see the trees being mercilessly cut. The cutting also continued post-sunset on Wednesday."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/