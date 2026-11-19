Dia Mirza Reacts To Trees Being Cut At Mumbai's Versova Nana Nani Park | Instagram / X

After Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress Pooja Ruparel shared a video of trees being cut at Mumbai's Versova Nana Nani Park, Dia Mirza took to X to react to the situation. She shared photos of the trees from the park and tweeted that people's hearts are being ripped apart. The actress tweeted, "Our hearts have been ripped apart. Open wide. No. Don’t let it close. Keep it open. Don’t let the hate and apathy numb our senses. Feel the full extent of the pain (sic)."

Dia further wrote, "While the world clamoured and shimmered chasing and chanting the words 'sustainability'. They went and cut down the carriers of life and light. All that breathes, all that lives, cut and dismembered into fragments of broken conscience. Here and there (sic)." However, she concluded her tweet by writing that 'we all overcome' even this situation. Check out her tweet below...

Our hearts have been ripped apart. Open wide. No. Don’t let it close. Keep it open. Don’t let the hate and apathy numb our senses. Feel the full extent of the pain. While the world clamoured and shimmered chasing and chanting the words “sustainability”. They went and cut down the carriers of life and light. All that breathes, all that lives, cut and dismembered into fragments of broken conscience. Here and there. BUT We shall overcome. Even this. #Mumbai #VersovaNanaNaniPark #Trees — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) November 18, 2026

Richa Chadha reacts to trees being cut

Richa also reacted to trees being cut in Mumbai, and while she didn't mention anything in her tweet, it looked like she took a dig at the Earthshot Prize Awards, which took place in the city on Tuesday.

The Heeramandi actress tweeted, "Yesterday people were at an environmental event, today trees are being cut late into the night (sic)." Check out her tweet below...

Yesterday people were at an environmental event , today trees are being cut late into the night. ☺️ #Mumbai #versova #malabarhill — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 18, 2026

Pooja Ruparel breaks down

DDLJ actress Pooja Ruparel shared a video on Instagram in which she showed that the trees were being cut at Mumbai's Versova Nana Nani Park, and she broke down while talking about it.

She captioned the video as, "This is How Today Began!

How Many People Have to die? How Many Days like this till they realise who is boss? Love PR❤️ Trees life air breathe heritage loss permanent why ask question demand answers illegal lies stop damage ours Kanha Maya guide bless love all@now (sic)."

Trees cut for Mumbai Coastal Road project

Trees are being cut down in Versova's Nana Nani Park for the Mumbai Coastal Road North project.