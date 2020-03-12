‘People have faith in Kamal Nath's abilities’: Sharad Pawar reacts after Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that "people have faith in Kamal Nath's abilities". He also said that he was "waiting to see what happens" in Madhya Pradesh. He was speaking to reporters a few minutes after the erstwhile Maratha royal Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP.

Pawar appeared to weigh in favour of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. "We are waiting to see what happens in Madhya Pradesh. People have faith in Kamal Nath's abilities,'' he opined. He went on to add that he had full confidence in the capabilities of Kamal Nath.

“I don't know the structure of Madhya Pradesh Assembly, but if there was a dialogue with Raja Saheb (Scindia), this situation wouldn't have arisen," Pawar said.

“He (Scindia) wanted to be given new responsibilities after his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections (last year). But this is not the Congress' culture and it is not easy," NCP chief said. He added that Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the party to join the BJP, had sought "quick rehabilitation" after losing the Lok Sabha poll. To a question about Congress party's fate in the wake of MP crisis, Pawar said the Congress has leadership, capability and future.

Pawar however, clearly ruled Madhya Pradesh-like high political drama in Maharashtra. ''Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance government is doing "very well" and will complete a five year term in the state,'' he noted. ''The fact that the media has not got any material to write against it (Maha Vikas Aghadi government) means all is well,'' he said.

Pawar played a key role in forging an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra. The MVA has therefore succeeded to keep BJP away from power even though it emerged as the single largest party with 105 legislators in the state assembly.

On the Yes Bank crisis, Pawar said it did not happen in a day and added that India's economic situation is a cause of concern. "What was the department of banking doing? It is answerable. The details will be out after a probe," he said.