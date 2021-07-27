Pawar to meet Mamata on Wednesday on possible alternative front to take on BJP

Mumbai: Days after his announcement that he is not running for the post of the President of India or the Prime minister but will work to mobilize parties against BJP, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar will meet Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday in New Delhi. “I had received a call from Mamata Banerjee for a meeting. I will meet her on Wednesday,’’ said Pawar on Tuesday. He, however, declined to divulge details on the meeting’s agenda.

Pawar’s meeting is crucial when he has taken an initiative to reach out to various parties to together take on the BJP-led government in the Parliament during the monsoon session and also in the run-up to the next Lok Sabha elections slated for 2024.

Pawar, despite Congress party's opposition, had extended his support to Mamara and had planned to address rallies in West Bengal during the recently concluded assembly elections. Although he could not make it due to his three surgeries, the NCP chief had predicted Mamata’s victory despite BJP making the assembly polls a prestige issue.

Wednesday’s meeting is crucial as Pawar recently hosted the Rashtra Manch meeting and ruled out the possibility of a third front ahead of 2024 general elections. He, however, has clarified that Congress cannot be left out of any alternative front to take on the BJP.

Pawar also called for "collective leadership" if any front is considered. Asked if he would lead the new front, he quipped: "Sharad Pawar has tried this many times before."